Local duo wins national award

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A local duo brought home a historical second place win.

12-year-olds Sylvie Devore and Haley Rutan represented Dresden Elementary School at the National History Day Contest last week in Maryland. The team presented their website project about the Indian Removal Act, a subject Devore was excited about.

“It was kind of interesting learning about the Indian Removal Act, like how it took place and where it happened. It was fun to learn about,” Devore said.

The pair enjoyed in social studies and thought it would be their strongest subject to submit to the judges, and the website came with their interest for technology. Rutan said she is glad their teacher was there to help and is proud of what they accomplished.

“I didn’t even think we’d get placed at nationals,” Rutan said, “I said at state that if we don’t get placed here it’s fine because we got this far.”

You can find the team’s website here: http://25823854.nhd.weebly.com/.

And for more information about the National History Day Contest visit their website at https://www.nhd.org/national-contest.