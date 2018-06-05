Local judge receives Service to Mankind Award

Written By: Chase Flowers.

ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Zanesville Sertoma Club held a banquet this evening to present their Service to Mankind Award.

This year’s recipient is Zanesville Municipal Court Judge Bill Joseph.

Club President, Mike Maniaci, stressed that the award is given to persons who use their free time to strengthen the community, not their careers.

“It’s judged on a person not through their work but what they do extra to help out the community,” said Maniaci.

Joseph, a graduate of Bishop Rosecrans High School, has coached several ages and sports at his alma mater and announces from the press box for the school during football games.

He also recently took a mission trip to Haiti to help those less fortunate there.

Joseph said that the award is particularly meaningful to him, given the club that awarded it.

“Sertoma is synonymous with service to mankind, so it really means something special to get an award from that club for everything they do for the community,” said Joseph.

Moving forward, Joseph will now be considered for the award on a regional level.