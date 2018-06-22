Local officers train for real-life scenarios

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Schools may be out for the summer, but the people protecting them are still at work.

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office just held their annual active shooter training at Mid East Career Technology Center this week. Sergeant, Chris Merry, says it was helpful to have the officers train in a more realistic scenario.

Merry explained, “it’s kind of eerie, but it’s a real good way to drive the point home when you’re in an actual school building.”

Merry feels confident that if something bad were to happen, his officers will be prepared to take care of the threat as soon as possible.

“Well there’s never anyway to really be prepared for something like that until it happens 100%, but it’s an empowering feeling knowing that you’ve at least tried to prepare, done your best, where we’ve basically put tools in those guys’ toolbox that if something like that happens, they can reach and grab that tool,” said Merry.

Along with this training, the sheriff’s office will be conducting more throughout the year. Merry said he’s glad he and his team are there to protect the community.

Story written by: Madelyne Watkin