Lorena Sternwheeler is put back in the Muskingum River

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Lorena Sternwheeler has made its way back into the Muskingum River.

The was set to return to the river last weekend, but due to weather conditions it was delayed. The boat was taken out of the water in early winter to undergo its annual five year inspection by the Coast Guard. Chamber of Commerce Vice-President Kelly Ashby said the Lorena passed the inspection.

“There’s typically the same every year that there’s just a little bit of hull that needs to be fixed every year and that’s very typical of the Sternwheeler and any vessel that’s in the water,” said Ashby. “So nothing out of the ordinary.”

Ashby said the Lorena is also sporting a fresh coat of paint and is ready to begin rides.

“We are open for business now and looking forward to passengers coming onboard the Lorena Sternwheeler. It certainly is a gem for the area,” said Ashby. “We get the majority of the riders are actually from out of town so it’s a fantastic tourist attraction. It does draw people from all over.”

The Lorena has several tours coming up soon including a lunch tour this Friday and a Father’s Day tour where fathers ride half off.