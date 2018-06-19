M.C.C.F. releases 2017 annual report

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Community Foundation released its 2017 annual report.

The foundation is a non-profit known for its involvement in the community through many grants and scholarships. The annual report gives donors and the public an opportunity to see where all the money the foundation raises goes.

“This is a great opportunity for us, we feel, to report back to Muskingum County on the investments they have made into the community foundation and how they’re making a deeper impact into our overall community,” said C.E.O. Brian Wagner.

Groundhog Day is the foundation’s biggest fundraiser with all of the funds going into the Spring Grant Competition.

“For those that really are interested they can look at some of the financials and see how much in grant monies were given back to the community foundation — or back to the community — and also what sort of dollars was raised as well. And how our assets were invested,” said Wagner.

If you would like copy of the annual report you can find it either on their website or pick one up from their office.