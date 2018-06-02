Major League Soccer

by Associated Press on June 2, 2018 at 9:55 pm
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Atlanta United FC932293018
New York City FC833272919
Columbus735262113
New York741222714
New England644222420
Orlando City661192223
Philadelphia563181619
Chicago472141824
Montreal4100121529
Toronto FC372111723
D.C. United25391418
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Sporting Kansas City724252413
FC Dallas615232013
Los Angeles FC633212419
Portland633212018
Vancouver555202128
Real Salt Lake661191726
Houston553182721
LA Galaxy572171923
Minnesota United571161622
San Jose27391823
Seattle2628712
Colorado28281422

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, May 30

Atlanta United FC 1, New England 1, tie

Philadelphia 3, Chicago 1

Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1

FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 2

Friday, June 1

Vancouver 2, Colorado 1

Saturday, June 2

LA Galaxy 1, Portland 1, tie

Atlanta United FC 3, Philadelphia 1

Montreal 1, Houston 0

New England 2, New York 1

New York City FC 3, Orlando City 0

Toronto FC 3, Columbus 3, tie

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 8

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 9

Atlanta United FC at New York City FC, 12:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Orlando City at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Montreal at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 9 p.m.

D.C. United at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Post Views: 1