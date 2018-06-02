Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta United FC
|9
|3
|2
|29
|30
|18
|New York City FC
|8
|3
|3
|27
|29
|19
|Columbus
|7
|3
|5
|26
|21
|13
|New York
|7
|4
|1
|22
|27
|14
|New England
|6
|4
|4
|22
|24
|20
|Orlando City
|6
|6
|1
|19
|22
|23
|Philadelphia
|5
|6
|3
|18
|16
|19
|Chicago
|4
|7
|2
|14
|18
|24
|Montreal
|4
|10
|0
|12
|15
|29
|Toronto FC
|3
|7
|2
|11
|17
|23
|D.C. United
|2
|5
|3
|9
|14
|18
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|7
|2
|4
|25
|24
|13
|FC Dallas
|6
|1
|5
|23
|20
|13
|Los Angeles FC
|6
|3
|3
|21
|24
|19
|Portland
|6
|3
|3
|21
|20
|18
|Vancouver
|5
|5
|5
|20
|21
|28
|Real Salt Lake
|6
|6
|1
|19
|17
|26
|Houston
|5
|5
|3
|18
|27
|21
|LA Galaxy
|5
|7
|2
|17
|19
|23
|Minnesota United
|5
|7
|1
|16
|16
|22
|San Jose
|2
|7
|3
|9
|18
|23
|Seattle
|2
|6
|2
|8
|7
|12
|Colorado
|2
|8
|2
|8
|14
|22
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
|Wednesday, May 30
Atlanta United FC 1, New England 1, tie
Philadelphia 3, Chicago 1
Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1
FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 2
|Friday, June 1
Vancouver 2, Colorado 1
|Saturday, June 2
LA Galaxy 1, Portland 1, tie
Atlanta United FC 3, Philadelphia 1
Montreal 1, Houston 0
New England 2, New York 1
New York City FC 3, Orlando City 0
Toronto FC 3, Columbus 3, tie
Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
|Sunday, June 3
Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
|Friday, June 8
Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, June 9
Atlanta United FC at New York City FC, 12:30 p.m.
New York at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Orlando City at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Montreal at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 9 p.m.
D.C. United at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.