Major League Soccer

by Associated Press on June 14, 2018 at 12:45 am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Atlanta United FC1033333319
New York City FC834283020
Columbus746272216
New York842263016
New England646242723
Orlando City681192431
Chicago574192328
Philadelphia573181621
Montreal5110151831
Toronto FC473152327
D.C. United264101924
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Sporting Kansas City825292814
FC Dallas815292414
Los Angeles FC743242924
Vancouver655232630
Real Salt Lake771221929
Portland634222018
Houston653212921
LA Galaxy672202223
Minnesota United581161726
Seattle382111017
San Jose294102431
Colorado29391626

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, June 13

Atlanta United FC 2, Columbus 0

Montreal 3, Orlando City 0

D.C. United 4, Toronto FC 4, tie

New York 2, Seattle 1

Chicago 2, Colorado 2, tie

New England 2, San Jose 2, tie

Saturday, June 23

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

FC Dallas at New York, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 24

Portland at Atlanta United FC, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

