Major League Soccer

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Atlanta United FC1034343420
New York City FC934313221
New York942293316
Columbus756272218
New England646242723
Philadelphia673212021
Chicago575202429
Orlando City691192433
Montreal6110182031
Toronto FC483152429
D.C. United264101924
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Sporting Kansas City925323116
FC Dallas925322517
Los Angeles FC843273124
Real Salt Lake772232030
Portland635232119
Vancouver665232634
Houston663213124
LA Galaxy672202223
Minnesota United5101161930
Seattle383121118
Colorado393121928
San Jose295112532

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, June 29

FC Dallas 1, Minnesota United 0

Saturday, June 30

Portland at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Montreal, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 1

New York at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 3

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 4

Toronto FC at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

D.C. United at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 7

Orlando City at Los Angeles FC, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Houston, 9 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Columbus at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 8

New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

