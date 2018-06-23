Major League Soccer

by Associated Press on June 23, 2018 at 10:41 pm
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Atlanta United FC1033333319
New York942293316
New York City FC834283020
Columbus746272216
New England646242723
Philadelphia673212021
Orlando City691192433
Chicago574192328
Montreal6110182031
Toronto FC473152327
D.C. United264101924
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Sporting Kansas City925323116
FC Dallas825292417
Los Angeles FC743242924
Vancouver665232634
Real Salt Lake771221929
Portland634222018
Houston663213124
LA Galaxy672202223
Minnesota United581161726
Seattle382111017
San Jose294102431
Colorado29391626

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 23

Philadelphia 4, Vancouver 0

New York 3, FC Dallas 0

Montreal 2, Orlando City 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Houston 2

Minnesota United at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 24

Portland at Atlanta United FC, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Friday, June 29

FC Dallas at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 30

Portland at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Montreal, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 1

New York at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

