Man Faces Felony Charges in Perry Co. Shooting Incident

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office released more information regarding a shooting/barricade incident that took place Monday in Jackson Township.

The Sheriff’s Office said that around 7:30am they received a call from 2295 Township Road 131B in Junction City reporting a woman was being held at gunpoint at that location.

When deputies arrived they were met by gunfire. Additional law enforcement were called to the scene and authorities continued to receive gunfire, but no law enforcement returned fire.

Around 3 hours later Special Response Team officers talked the suspect out of the residence and took him into custody without further incident.

Through an investigation authorities found their was no hostage and the original caller was the shooter himself. An elderly man was found inside the residence, but was not injured.

A search turned up three firearms and other evidence.

The suspect is a 57-year-old man who was taken to Fairfield Medical Center for minor injuries sustained during the incident. He’s not being held at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail on felony charges.