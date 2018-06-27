Man who led standoff charged with double murder

TRENTON, Ohio (AP) — A man who police say killed two women and led officers on an hours-long standoff in Ohio has been charged with murder.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the 45-year-old man is facing two murder charges in connection with the deaths of 27-year-old Maegan Motter and 63-year-old Sharon McCleary.

Police say the man shot and killed Motter and dumped her body in Madison Township.

The investigation into Motter’s death led deputies to an apartment in Trenton June 13 where police say the man was hiding with his girlfriend’s family.

Police say the man shot and killed McCleary, his girlfriend’s mother, during a two-hour standoff before turning the gun on himself.

The man survived the shooting, and he was released from the hospital Tuesday.