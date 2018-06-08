McCann activated by Astros after battling knee soreness

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Houston Astros have activated catcher Brian McCann from the disabled after he was sidelined because of right knee soreness.

McCann was in a 1-for-26 slide that dropped his batting average to .219 before going on the 10-day DL on May 29. He was activated on the first day he was eligible and was in the lineup batting eighth against the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

The Astros designated catcher Tim Federowicz for assignment to make room for McCann. Federowicz backed up Max Stassi and appeared in two games during McCann’s absence.

McCann has four homers and 14 RBIs in 37 games.

Shortstop Carlos Correa was out of the lineup for a second straight day because of soreness in his right side. Correa said Thursday an MRI didn’t show anything abnormal.

___

