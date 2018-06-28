Memorial highway for local heroes

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Two local fallen officers will now have a memorial highway in their honor.

Lieutenant Michael Lutz and Deputy Robert Tanner were recognized on June 27th by the Ohio Senate. Both heroes will have a highway dedicated in their name. It will become official in the next few months.

Muskingum County Sheriff and son of Lieutenant Lutz, Matt Lutz, explained, “we’re looking at probably October as far as when there will be, as Troy said, some type of dedication ceremony for both signs. 04:07:33

Members of both families were able to be present as the bill was passed.

“Just for the House and the Senate to realize that these guys deserve the recognition and to make this allowable, it’s pretty neat and it was a huge honor to be there,’ said Sheriff Lutz.

The sign for Lieutenant Lutz will be on 60 South, just north of Duncan Falls. State Route 146 near Dillon School Drive will be the home of the sign honoring Deputy Tanner.