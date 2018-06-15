“Missing Type” campaign is raising awareness

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- You may see some missing letters around Zanesville in efforts to draw attention to an important cause.

The Southeast Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross is launching their “missing type” campaign because of the lack of blood types A, B, and O, and the decrease in blood donations. Executive director Marlene Henderson said they are pulling the letters to help the community realize how much they are needed.

“Only three percent of the population take care of everybody else, so at some point if you think that the blood’s there to help your loved one it might not be,” Henderson said, “a blood shortage is very real and it’s very real especially this time of year.”

Henderson said someone needs blood every two seconds and the biggest misconception is that people assume everyone else is doing it, but hopes the campaign will inspire people to give blood and help fill in the missing letters.

“It’s just a call to action for anyone with those blood types to please take an hour out of your day, roll up your sleeve, and help save someone’s life,” Henderson said.

Henderson said if you’re healthy and over 17, to please consider donating. For more information on local blood drives or to register online, visit http://www.redcross.org/.