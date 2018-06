MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Ohio Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of upcoming lane closures on Interstate 70.

On , and , motorists can expect single lane closures on I-70 EB and WB at the Mt. Perry Road exit for work on the bridge.

The lane closures will be between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Officials are reminding motorists to use caution when driving in construction zones.