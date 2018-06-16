Motorcycle accident shuts down eastbound lane of State Route 22

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A driver is cited after causing a motorcycle crash shutting down the eastbound lanes of State Route 22.

The highway patrol said the driver failed to yield at a stop sign. Trooper Ted Davis said the driver saw a car that he could beat, but didn’t see the motorcycle in front of it. Davis reported the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries at this time and one thing likely saved his life.

“He was wearing a DOT approved helmet. He was legal in that aspect,” said Davis. “I absolutely think that saved his life. He was ejected almost 45 feet. So the helmet definitely saved his life on this one.”

Davis said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash. The driver was cited for failure to stop.