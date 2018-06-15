Murder suspects arrested in Perry County raid

MOUNT PERRY, Ohio– A Friday morning Perry County raid results in four arrests, two of which are related to a double homicide in Cleveland.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant that was executed just before 9:00 a.m. at 13920 Township Road 59 in Mount Perry, was in relation to three individuals wanted for various felony offenses in Cuyahoga County.

Two of the suspects were wanted for questioning in a double homicide investigation that occurred last week in Cleveland.

Arrested at the scene were 41-year-old James E. Hill of Cleveland, 30-year-old Barbara J. Wolford of Parma, and 43-year-old Jonathan C. Hill of Cleveland. A fourth unidentified individual was also arrested, but was later released.

James Hill and Barbara Wolford were charged with first degree murder and turned over to Cleveland authorities. Jonathon Hill is being held in the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail pending extradition back to Cleveland.

Assisting at the scene were officials from the United States Marshal Service, the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.