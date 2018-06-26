Muskingum Behavioral Health soon to move locations

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Muskingum Behavioral Health will soon open the doors to its new location.

After outgrowing its current location on Underwood Street, CEO Steve Carrel said they are excited to move into their new building on 1127 West Main Street. He said the added room will not only give staff the space they need but allow for additional and more intensive programs.

“One of the biggest benefits is we won’t have staff stacked on each other, we’ll have a lot more flexibility scheduling our services,” said Carrel. “We also doubled the number of group rooms, which means we can do more group and more intensive programs which we believe are really needed.”

Carrel also said one of the group rooms will be able to be used as a meeting room for community groups. He said this will give Muskingum Behavioral Health the chance to reach out to the community even more.

“There’s some community groups that I’m a part of that are periodically looking for a place to meet, and we’re going to have space to meet, to bring the community in,” said Carrel. “Hopefully to de-stigmatize the work that we do.”

Carel said they will continue to keep client care and recovery support as their number one priority and work on building their prevention program. The move will take place July 20th through 23rd.