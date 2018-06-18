Muskingum County Speedway gears up for race

VILLAGE OF DRESDEN, OHIO- A famous race car driver may be in Muskingum County this week.

The Muskingum County Speedway is hosting a race this Thursday as part of the Annual Ohio Sprint Speedweeks.

“We have our race coming up this Thursday with the All Star Sprint Cars owned by Tony Stewart,” said Donnie Moran the owner of the Muskingum County Speedway. “And he was actually here last year. So we’re kind of expecting him to be here this year also.”

Stewart has attended the other races where his vehicles have been used. Moran said races are fun to attend for those who love racing and those who’ve never tried it.

“It’s just fast, exciting. You know, you’re living on the edge,” said Moran. “When people that’s never been to the races before if they happen to come out and they’ll say ‘you know you see the speed limit on the road and maybe you see a hot car once in a while here and there, but here it’s everybody in the pits. It’s very exciting. It’s a good family sport.”

The pits open at 3:00 and general admission opens at 4:00. Qualifying races will begin at 6:30.