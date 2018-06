The president of the Muskingum Riverway Advocacy Council is resigning. Jake Creeks sent a letter to the board informing them of his decision. Creeks says the Council is designed to be an all volunteer organization that works to preserve, promote and conserve the entire Muskingum River. He says without the support and actions of the volunteers into river projects nothing can be done to enhance the waterway. Creeks says with regrets he will set aside and concede his positions immediately.