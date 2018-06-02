Muskingum Valley League athletes shine in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Friday afternoon we saw Crooksville’s Teck Kirkpatrick take home the State Title in the D-III boy’s high-jump, but that was just a preview of what was to come for the MVL on Saturday at the State Track & Field meet in Columbus.

Joseph Clifford of John Glenn took home two State Championships for the Little Muskies on Saturday afternoon. Clifford won D-II gold in both the 110 and 300 meter hurdles. Running times of 14.20 seconds, and 37.41 seconds respectively. Fellow MVLer Ethan Tabor wasn’t far behind in the 300 as he claimed the silver after finishing in 2nd with a time of 37.99 seconds.

Tabor also finished 6th in 110 hurdles with a time of 14.70 seconds. He also participated in the 4×200 team relay, where the Sheridan Generals finished 7th.

Tabor’s teammate Jacob Rhodes claimed a silver medal himself as well, after he finished 2nd in the 100 meter dash, sprinting to a finishing time of 10.903 seconds. Rhodes also participated in the 4×200 team relay.

But the top Sheridan General on the day was Anna Foster. The senior took home the State Title in the 3200 (two-mile) run, finishing in 10 minutes, and 34.34 seconds.

Also on the girl’s side, John Glenn’s Karlie Zumbro delivered a bronze medal for the MVL in her final race as a Little Muskie. She finished 3rd with a time of 43.61 seconds in the 300 meter hurdles. Zumbro also finished 6th in the girl’s long jump, and 5th in the 100 meter hurdles earlier in the afternoon.

Foster’s General teammate Luke Brown ran in the 3200 meter on the boy’s side. After finishing runner-up last year, Brown took home the bronze this season with a 3rd-place finish and a time of 9 minutes, 24.26 seconds.

Also among the Generals participating today was Kyle Clellan. He competed in the 800 meter run, coming in 11th with a time of 1 minute, 56.73 seconds. Another area athlete, Heath’s Chandler Wilhelm, took home the gold, finishing in 1st-place with a run of 1 minute, 53.22 seconds.

In Division I, Tri-Valley’s Caden Sauerbrey competed in the 3200 meter run as well. Sauerbrey finished 13th with a final time of 9 minutes, 35.03 seconds.

In one of the few field events left on Saturday, Maysville’s Keith Bryan finished runner-up in the D-II boy’s high-jump. He cleared 6’5″, before failing to clear 6’6″ along with two other competitors.

Outside the MVL, Rosecran’s Jack Nash ran in the D-III 400 meter final. Nash finished 7th, with a final run time of 50.99 seconds.