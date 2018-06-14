Muskingum Valley All-Stars loaded with talent

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The 36th annual Licking County-Muskinguum Valley All-Star Game is just around the corner and both teams are ready to represent their high schools one final time.

The Muskingum Valley team is made up from talent from the Muskingum Valley League schools plus Zanesville and Rosecrans. They’re loaded with talented and looking for redemption from last year’s 17-7 loss to Licking County in the pouring rain.

John Glenn head coach Matt Edwards has been tapped to lead the Muskingum Valley team for the first time in his career and he knows this game is a special one.

“Not many all-star games last this long. Our kids know their kids. And their kids know our kids. And there’s some excitement about it,” said Edwards.

The Muskingum Valley team is not only loaded with talent but also winners. Four of the schools represented made the playoffs and their record in the playoffs was an impressive 9-4.

For four years they’ve been rivals on the field, but coming together now as team mates isn’t as difficult as it sounds according to John Glenn wide receiver Casey Smith.

“I think it’s pretty cool. We all get along and have fun. It’s different being on the same sideline but I’m glad to not be playing against them for once,” said Smith.

The Muskingum All-Stars will be led offensively by John Glenn quarterback and all-Ohioan Justin Heacock. He’ll share reps behind center with Maysville’s Connor Sidwell.

Despite all the offensive fire power, Edwards thinks his team’s best attribute might be on the other side of the ball.

“I really like our defense. I think our defensive line might be the best group of kids we could of gotten. We expect those guys to get after the quarterback a little bit,” said Edwards.

The Licking County All-Stars will be coach by Licking Valley’s Randy Baughman.

The game will kickoff June 22 from Newark’s White Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the gate.