Nadal ahead of Federer; Halep stays No. 1; Stephens to No. 4

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep held onto their No. 1 rankings with their French Open titles.

Nadal sits barely ahead of No. 2 Roger Federer in the ATP standings Monday. They would have switched places if the Spaniard had lost to Dominic Thiem in the final at Roland Garros.

Alexander Zverev is No. 3, Roland Garros semifinalist Juan Martin del Potro jumped two spots to No. 4, and Thiem rose one place to No. 7.

Marco Cecchinato made the biggest move, going up 45 spots to No. 27 by reaching the semifinals.

Halep, Caroline Wozniacki and Garbine Muguruza remained the WTA’s top three, but French Open runner-up Sloane Stephens went from No. 10 to a career-high No. 4.

Last year’s champion in Paris, Jelena Ostapenko, dropped from No. 5 to No. 12 with a first-round exit.

