Naked man flees police, gets hit by a car

STOWE, Ohio (AP) — Police say a naked man led officers on a chase in Ohio and was struck by a car while trying to cross a highway.

Authorities say police first tried to stop the 23-year-old man around 5 a.m. Monday when he was seen driving his car the wrong way on Interstate 77.

The man drove off, and his car was stopped in Stowe when officers brought out spike strips.

Police say the man then ran from his car onto State Route 8, where he was struck by a passing minivan.

The man has been transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Ohio State Police say drug use is believed to be a factor in the chase.