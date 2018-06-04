New Concord group offers support for families of loved ones with addiction

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Family and friends of people battling addiction in New Concord now have a safe place they can go for support.

The support group, sponsored by Muskingum Behavioral Health, started a couple of months ago. The group helps educate people on what addiction is and how it affects families.

“And then there’s also a time for the family and friends to have a conversation about what’s going on in their lives, how are things going,” said Steve Carrel the C.E.O of Muskingum Behavioral Health. “It’s a chance to share where they can say, you know, ‘oh well I’ve had that kind of situation, you know, this is how we handled it’.”

Carrel said addiction is a disease that affects the whole family and families don’t typically talk about it because of the stigma attached to addiction. He said groups like this helps family know they’re not alone.

“We want these folks, you know, not to feel isolated because families, especially, feel totally isolated and they isolate themselves. Because there’s stigma attached,” said Carrel. “We don’t want anybody to know that we have addiction in our family. We don’t want that quote-unquote shame. And, you know, like I say it’s a brain disease.”

Carrel said some family and friends bring the loved one with an addiction to the meetings with them which have resulted in some of them entering treatment. The group meets Mondays at College Drive Presbyterian Church from 6:30 to 8 p.m.