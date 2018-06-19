New Lexington mayor impeached by council

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio- The Mayor of New Lexington has been impeached by the New Lexington Village council by a vote of 5 to 2.

Contract attorney, Andrew Makoski said there were five charges brought against Mayor Kevin Ratliff. Makoski said one of the largest focus points was Ratliff not being present at committee meetings.

“I can’t say what the major factors here were. I can say that with the allegations that were presented that were asked to be proved at this point. Part of that attendance at meetings is an important part of being a mayor. I think everyone would admit that. I think that there are some flimsy excuses for him not attending the meetings particularly when people put their life on hold,” said Makoski.

Ratliff’s attorney Christopher Burch said he still feels confident that there are no legitimate reasons to remove Ratliff as mayor. He said a judge will see it that way as well.

“We will defiantly be pursuing this through the courts. Obviously, disappointed in the outcome but again we live in a country of laws, not men, and ultimately we feel the courts will vindicate my client,” said Makoski.

Ratliff and Burch can appeal the decision as soon as tomorrow. During the impeachment process Council President, Dan Bethel will fill in as mayor. Bethel declined to talk at this time.