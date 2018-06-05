New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman has lymphoma

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman has lymphoma, and he says the prognosis for his recovery is “positive.”

Gettleman, hired in the offseason to replace Jerry Reese, released a statement Tuesday about his health. He says he recently “underwent an annual physical, during which it was discovered I have lymphoma. Over the past week, I have undergone more testing to determine the course of treatment, which is scheduled to start in the very near future.

“The doctor’s outlook for the treatment and the prognosis is positive, and so am I.”

Gettleman says he plans to continue working “as much as the treatment process will allow.”

The 67-year-old Gettleman formerly was GM with the Carolina Panthers.

