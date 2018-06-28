Nine roads getting resurfaced in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – There are various roads in Muskingum County that will be getting worked on in the upcoming months.

The County Commissioners Office held a bid opening today for their 2018 road resurfacing program. The two companies that submitted bids were Shelly and Sands and The Shelly Company. Administrative Deputy, Matt Russell said they will have a conclusion soon.

“We’ll take everything under advisement and come back to the Commissioners with a recommendation, you know, once we look at the bids and see if they’re in line with the estimates and things like that,” said Russell.

A total of nine roads in the area will be completed over the next several months.

Russell explained, “the completion date for the projects are September the 7th i believe is the date on them.”

Muskingum drivers should be on the lookout for these projects starting soon.