Ohio EPA Oversees Oil Dump Clean Up

The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency says it has a mess on its hands Tuesday Morning. Executive Director Jeff Jadwin says someone dumped some used oil at the former United Technologies property on Linden Avenue. Jadwin says the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is on the scene overseeing the clean up. None of the oil got into the river. The Zanesville Fire Department is also on the scene helping using oil dry in an effort to clean up the area. Jadwin says the spot has become a dumping ground for other things like tires and the City of Zanesville may work to block off some of the entrances.