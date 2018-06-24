Ohio governor candidate aims to unite GOP with ice cream

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Republican gubernatorial nominee Mike DeWine’s 2018 ice cream social is also intended as a GOP show of force ahead of what could be a highly competitive fall election.

The attorney general opened his historic homestead in rural southwestern Ohio to the usual hundreds of visitors Sunday. Besides homemade pies and locally-made ice cream, this year’s event includes appearances by members of the party’s statewide ticket.

Absent from the event was U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (reh-NAY’-see), the party’s U.S. Senate candidate. His campaign said Renacci couldn’t rearrange an appearance sponsored by the Republican National Committee.

Republican GOP Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor also didn’t attend. A spokesman said Kasich has never attended. Taylor joined a party-sponsored telephone call Friday where she declined to discuss the governor’s race.

