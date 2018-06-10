Ohio police say man dies from motorcycle crash injuries

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Columbus say a 30-year-old man has died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash.

Police said in a release Sunday that Zachary Eck was pronounced dead Friday afternoon. He was taken to Grant Medical Center last Tuesday after an early morning accident in which his 2004 Harley-Davidson ran off the road and struck a garbage can, then skidded on its side into a house. Police said Eck came off the motorcycle during the skid.

Police said they are still investigating the crash.