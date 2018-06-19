Ohio State hoops releases non-conference schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes basketball team released their non-conference schedule for the 2018-2019 season on Tuesday. The Buckeyes will hold an exhibition game on Nov. 1, but will officially begin their season on Nov. 7 in Cincinnati vs. the intrastate rival Bearcats.

The Buckeyes will play 12 non-conference games, four of which will be played against a team that made the NCAA tournament this past season. The schedule also sees Ohio State return to St. John Arena for a game for the first time since the 2010-2011 season.

The full non-conference schedule is below:

11/01 (Exhibition): vs. UNC-Pembroke

11/07: @ Cincinnati

11/11 (Buckeye Basketball Classic): vs. Purdue Univ. Fort Wayne

11/15 (2018 Gavitt Games): @ Creighton

11/18 (Buckeye Basketball Classic): South Carolina State

11/20 (Buckeye Basketball Classic): Samford

*11/23 (Buckeye Basketball Classic): Cleveland State*

11/28 (Big Ten/ACC Challenge): Syracuse

12/15: Bucknell

12/18: Youngstown State

+12/22 (CBS Sports Classic): UCLA+

12/29: High Point



*Game played at St. John Arena*

+Game played at United Center (Chicago)+