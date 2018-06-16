Ohio’s private job-creation office says it ranks well

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s privatized job-creation office says a study it funded shows it ranks well in comparison with similar groups.

The Columbus Dispatch reports a review commissioned and funded by JobsOhio examined its record of creating jobs, attracting projects and sharing information.

Management consulting company McKinsey & Co. compared JobsOhio to economic development groups in six other Midwest states and 11 other states.

The review ranked JobsOhio fifth for the number of deals cut from 2013 to 2018 and third in jobs resulting from those deals.

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) faced criticism when he created JobsOhio in 2011. Funded by state liquor taxes, JobsOhio operates outside most public records and ethics laws and its books are closed to Ohio’s auditor.

The report said JobsOhio ranks favorably among comparable states on transparency.