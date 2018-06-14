One Injured in Coshocton Co. Accident

A two vehicle accident in Coshocton County sends one person to the hospital.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said the accident took place at the intersection of US 36 and County Road 10 on Wednesday.

Deputies said it appears a red KIA driven by Steven Baughman, of Strasburg, was traveling west on US 36 when a tan Buick driven by Robert Hall, of Coshocton, who was traveling east on US 36, attempted to turn left on County Road 10 causing Baughman’s vehicle to strike Hall’s.

A passenger in the Hall vehicle, Marilyn Hall, had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was taken to the Coshocton Airport where Med Flight flew her to Akron City Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office said individuals in the crash were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.