Opening concert for Zanesville Memorial Concert Band

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The sun was out, the river was flowing, and music filled the air at Zane’s Landing Park on Sunday as the Zanesville Memorial Concert Band opened their summer season.

Sunday started the 95th season of the Zanesville Memorial Concert Band and joining them were high school students from 10 different schools. Artistic Director Janine Schmelzer Bock was happy to see all of the musicians together.

“We love to have the students play with us but what we love is that then they get to know that we are in existence and it’s always so much fun,” Bock said.

Bock said this season the band is pulling from what she calls “The Vault,” old music found in the band’s library and is excited that the weather allowed for such a nice first concert.

“Oh this is going to be just a fantastic evening, with family and friends, playing great concert band music, and finishing with the stars and stripes,” Bock said.

The band will have concerts on Sunday every two weeks at 7 p.m., a Zanesville tradition that Bock says has been going on for 100 years. For more information visit their website at http://www.zmcb.org/.org/.