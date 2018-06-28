ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local bank has made a large donation for a special cause.

Operation Feed is an annual campaign between Century National Bank and the Christ’s Table. This year, the bank was able to donate over eleven thousand dollars to Christ’s Table. Co-Chair of the campaign, Keely Warden, explains how they will put that money to use.

“So all of the money and the food that’s generated throughout the Operation Feed campaign will be distributed out to all those food pantries and hot meal programs,” said Warden.

Both Warden and the employees at Century National Bank are beyond grateful to be able to share this experience.

Century National Bank Management Associate, Erica Dutile, says, “this means a lot to Century National Bank. This is very important, not only to us but to our community. We like to help anytime we can and it’s not only for the community, we have fun doing it. We enjoy doing it and we like to put back in the community as much as they put into us.”

Even though the campaign only lasts for two months, it holds a big impact on the community.