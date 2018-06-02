Opinions differ in Ohio on when judge becomes ‘candidate’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Then-Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill’s decision last year to remain on the court well after announcing his bid for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination prompted a storm of controversy. Response to the court’s proposed fix was less enthusiastic.

Only six people submitted comments in response to a proposal to clarify Ohio’s rules governing the legal profession to make clear that sitting judges who launch campaigns for non-judicial office must step down from the bench immediately.

The feedback was obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request.

One commenter praised justices for their efforts to maintain the integrity of the judiciary. Another called the proposed rule change “shamefully childish.”

A court spokesman says justices are still weighing public input and haven’t set a date for releasing revisions.