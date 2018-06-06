OSHAA votes to bring back Saturday playoff football

COLUMBUS, Ohio – After a one year period of having all football playoff games on Friday, the OHSAA has voted to return to playing playoff games on Friday and Saturday.

During the 2017 season all seven divisions played their playoff games exclusivity on Friday nights, up until the state championships. At their board meeting the OHSAA approved to have Divisions I, II, III, and VI playoff games on Friday. Divisions IV, V, and VII playoff games will be on Saturday. All games will kickoff at 7 p.m.

The OHSAA also passed by a vote of 9-0 to have this year’s state championship games back in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.