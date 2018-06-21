OSU’s Bates-Diop drafted by Timberwolves

NEW YORK, Ohio – Many draft expert thought that Ohio State’s Ketia Bates-Diop would be taken in the late first round of the NBA draft. However, the Buckeye star ended up falling to the second round.

He was selected with the 48th overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He’s the first Buckeye to be drafted since the Lakers took D’Angelo Russell in 2015.

The 6’7″ Bates-Diop averaged just under 20 points per game this past season for the Buckeyes and was named Big Ten Player of the Year.

He’s going to a Minnesota team that went 47-35 and finished eighth in the Western Conference last season.