Parties in murder trial asked to consider possible plea deal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge in the trial of a man who authorities say set his ex-girlfriend on fire and caused her death has told attorneys in the case not to overlook the possibility of a plea agreement.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the judge made the reminder Wednesday to defense and prosecuting attorneys in the case of 42-year-old Michael Slager. He is charged with aggravated murder in 33-year-old Judy Malinowski’s death.

Slager previously was sentenced to 11 years in prison on aggravated arson and felonious assault charges. Malinowski was doused in gasoline and set ablaze in August 2015 in Gahanna. She died last year.

The prosecutor says he won’t discuss a potential plea with Malinowski’s family without “a reasonable” proposal from the defense.

Slager’s attorney says he can’t disclose discussions with his client.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com