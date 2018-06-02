ZANESVILLE, Ohio- All kinds of furry friends were out celebrating at the Paws and Claws Summer Jam on Saturday. One family had two special reasons they support the animal shelter.

The Carder’s adopted their second dog from the Animal Shelter in March. 8-year-old Sasha Carder said even rescue dogs need a home too.

“Like someone might have had it but they couldn’t take care of it and then it might be sad,” Sasha Carder said.

Jen Carder said it means a lot to her and her family to support the shelter today and raise money to help more animals find their forever home.

“We love the shelter they do good things for the animals and they take such good care of them,” Jen Carder said.

Today’s event raised money by hosting activities like a cornhole tournament, a costume contest and a kissing booth for adoptable dogs.

“We got a lot of dogs at the animal shelter that are up for adoption, probably close to 60,” Kennel Technician Jessi Hannum said, “they all need a great home.”

11-year-old Sophie Carder agrees, and wants others to visit the shelter to find a best friend like she did.

“There’s so many dogs that need help,” Sophie Carder said, “they just need someone to love them.”

And that someone may be closer than they think.

You can find out more about adoptable dogs and the shelter at http://www.animalsheltersociety.org/.