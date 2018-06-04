Perry County Road Closes Due to Sinkhole

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has made an announcement regarding a road in their county.
Due to a very large sink hole, Portie-Flamingo Rd. between Irish Ridge Rd and Twp. Rd 423 will be closed until further notice.
Also, there has been a water main break in this same area, therefore the following roads will have no water/boil alert until it is repaired…
-Irish Ridge Rd.
-Twp. Rd. 308
-Portie-Flamingo Rd.
-Twp Rd. 293 S.
-Chapel Hill Rd
-Tatmans Rd. south of Portie-Flamingo
Crews are working on this problem as fast as possible, they do not have an estimated time frame of completion.