Perry County Road Closes Due to Sinkhole

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has made an announcement regarding a road in their county.

Due to a very large sink hole, Portie-Flamingo Rd. between Irish Ridge Rd and Twp. Rd 423 will be closed until further notice.

Also, there has been a water main break in this same area, therefore the following roads will have no water/boil alert until it is repaired…

-Irish Ridge Rd.

-Twp. Rd. 308

-Portie-Flamingo Rd.

-Twp Rd. 293 S.

-Chapel Hill Rd

-Tatmans Rd. south of Portie-Flamingo