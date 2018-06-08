Pet of the Week: Allie

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- It’s furry friend Friday and we want to introduce you to a gentle giant who’s ready to complete your family.

Meet Allie. She is a nine-year-old German Shepherd Collie mix. Allie was toughing it out in the streets before someone picked her up and brought her to the Animal Shelter Society. Allie’s adoption fee is $115 plus her dog license. Executive Director Jody Murray encourages people to give older dogs a chance and says you may be surprised with how well Allie would fit your family.

“She is a great dog. She has a great personality. Lots of good social skills,” said Murray. “If you’re looking for a good companion, someone that can come in and adapt to your lifestyle, she’s the one.”

Murray also announced that Hot Head Burritos will be hosting a fundraiser for the shelter next week. Representatives from the store on Maple say many of the employees love animals and wanted to do something that would help support the many animals the shelter services.

“They are doing a fundraiser for the shelter where 50% of their sales that day will be donated back to the animal shelter.”

The fundraiser will be next Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. All you have to do is mention or present the flyer for a donation to be made.