Pet of the Week: Ellie

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s Friday, which means we have a new pet of the week that could potentially be a great addition to your family.

Meet Ellie, an eight-year-old female, hound mix from the Animal Shelter Society Inc. She might be older, but she still has the energy of a puppy. Executive Director, Jody Murray, recommends a home that is always on the go.

Murray said, “as you can see, she has a lot of energy, so we want her to be some place where she has a place to run and play and get some exercise. My guess would be once she’s home for a couple days, she’s going to start fitting right in and doing very well.”

Ellie is up to date on all of her vaccinations and surgeries and is ready to go to her forever home.

“We want it to be a good match, so come in, spend some time and if she fits your family and your families needs, then we can get everything taken care of for her to come home,” explained Murray.

If you would like to meet Ellie or the other dogs they have available for adoption, the shelter will be at Lowe’s on Saturday, June 23rd at 12pm and the South Zanesville Sprint at 1pm. For more information, visit their website at http://www.animalsheltersociety.org/.

Story written by: Madelyne Watkins