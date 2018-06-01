Pet of the Week: Sargey

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A big, yet gentle furry friend is hoping to find his perfect home this week.

Meet Sargey. He’s been at the Animal Shelter Society since January. Sargey is five-years-old and was surrendered by his owner. He is a laid back dog that likes to walk and relax. Executive Director Jody Murray encourages everyone to give older dogs a chance.

“It’s fun to have puppies, but puppies take a lot of training a lot of time. Older dogs, you know, generally have already learned some of their social skills and he’s certainly one of those dogs,” said Murray.

is the shelter’s annual Paws and Claws Summer Jams event.

“Bring your dogs out. Gonna be a costume contest. We’re gonna have a Chinese auction, dunk tank, lots of vendors there, food trucks. We’ve really tried to make this a family activity,” said Murray. “After you get up and get all your chores done in the morning, come out and spend some time and support the shelter.”

The event runs from noon until 5:00 p.m. at the Muskingum County Family YMCA field behind the Ohio University Zanesville parking lot.