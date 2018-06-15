ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Animal Shelter Society is hoping to find fur-ever homes for all of their felines with a special discount that also applies to this week’s Pet of the Week.

Sassy is a nine-year-old Turkish van cat. She was surrendered to the Animal Shelter when her owner could no longer care for her. Sassy is in good health, has had her surgery and all of her shots. Executive Director Jody Murray said she is a very social, friendly, family oriented cat and should fit right in with her new family.

“Anytime our animals leave the shelter we always encourage people to give our animals a couple of days to decompress and get used to being in a family’s home and getting away from all of the noises and things here,” said Murray. “But she’s going to adjust very quickly and have very minimal adjustments she’ll have to go through.”

The Shelter is also reminding everyone about their Father’s Day special. All kittens are $10 and adult cats are $5.

“It is that time of year where we stay very busy with cats so we’re trying to keep our adoption prices very low so folks can come in and afford it,” said Murray. “And that includes all of their surgery, their vaccinations, and everything.”

The special will end tomorrow. Anyone interested in Sassy can visit her at the shelter. Her adoption fee is also $5.