Pirro taken to hospital after horrific crash during practice

SCARPERIA, Italy (AP) — Ducati factory rider Michele Pirro has been taken to the hospital after an accident during practice for the Italian Grand Prix.

The 31-year-old Pirro has regained consciousness and is talking and moving but will undergo further tests.

Pirro lost control of his bike when travelling at about 350 kph and was flung into the air. His limp body rolled and bounced several times on the ground before coming to a stop.

He was immediately attended to by medical staff and taken to the Mugello circuit’s medical center before being transported by helicopter to the hospital.

Doctor Michele Zasa says “Pirro suffered a cranial concussion, he lost consciousness but then regained it. His spinal column seems fine as does the rest of his neurological condition.”