Pistons take Miami’s Bruce Brown

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have selected Bruce Brown of Miami in the second round of the NBA Draft.

The Pistons were without a first-round pick after sending theirs to the Los Angeles Clippers in a trade for Blake Griffin this past season. They used the No. 42 overall pick on the 6-foot-5 Brown, who averaged 11.7 points per game over two seasons at Miami.

Brown was limited to 19 games in 2017-18 because of a left foot injury. He shot just 27 percent from 3-point range last season.

Detroit hired Dwane Casey as its new coach this offseason. There’s still work to be done in reshaping the front office, but new executive Ed Stefanski said this week he would have a lot of influence.

