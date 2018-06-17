Poland, Senegal return to World Cup with Lewandowski, Mane

MOSCOW (AP) — For unfashionable teams, Poland and Senegal feature quite glamorous stars.

Poland captain Robert Lewandowski led European qualifying with 16 goals, one more than Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, and scored five goals in a nine-minute span for Bayern Munich against Wolfsburg in February.

Senegal’s Sadio Mane scored 20 goals this season for Liverpool, including 10 in the Champions League, and had the fastest hat trick in Premier League history when he got three goals in a 176-second span for Southampton against Aston Villa in May 2015.

Led by dynamic attackers in their prime, both nations return to the World Cup on Tuesday night after lengthy absences. A winner would have a good chance to advance from a group that includes Colombia and Japan.