Police: Man arrested after standoff charged in 2 slayings

TRENTON, Ohio (AP) — A man who authorities say killed two women and was arrested after a police standoff in Ohio has been charged with two counts of murder.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that James Geran has been charged in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Maegan Motter and 63-year-old Sharon McCleary.

Authorities say the 45-year-old Middletown man killed Motter, who they describe as his “business associate” and dumped her body in Madison Township before going to the Trenton home of his girlfriend’s family. Police say Geran fatally shot McCleary, his girlfriend’s mother, during a standoff there with police June 13. Police say he later shot himself.

The sheriff’s office says Geran has been transferred from a hospital to jail. Court records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.